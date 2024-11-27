3 Dead In Israel Strikes On Syria Border Crossings With Lebanon: Monitor, Authorities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A Syria war monitor said Israeli strikes on the Lebanon-Syria border late Tuesday killed two soldiers as Lebanon also reported one dead, the latest frontier raids amid news of a Hezbollah and Israel truce.
"Israeli warplanes targeted the Al-Arida crossing in Tartus province for the first time, and the Dabussiyeh and Jussiyeh crossings in Homs province," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reporting "two regime forces killed" at Dabussiyeh.
Lebanon's health ministry said an "Israeli enemy strike" on the Al-Arida crossing killed "one person", adding that the toll was provisional.
The Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, also reported other strikes on unofficial crossings and bridges between the two countries.
State news agency SANA reported "Israeli aggression that targeted the Al-Arida and Dabussiyeh border crossings with Lebanon", without reporting casualties.
On Monday, Israel also struck a crossing on the Syria-Lebanon border, the latest in a wave of attacks targeting such routes since September.
Syrian state television reported Israeli strikes on several bridges in the Qusayr region near the border.
Israel's military said strikes that day targeted "smuggling routes to transfer weapons" to Hezbollah, and followed other operations against "Syrian regime smuggling routes" in recent weeks.
Israel intensified its strikes against Syria from September 26, days after launching an intense bombing campaign mainly targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon, after almost a year of clashes with the group across the Lebanon border.
Since Syria's war broke out in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria, mainly targeting the army and Iran-backed groups including Hezbollah.
Israel rarely comments on such strikes, but has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran to expand its presence there.
