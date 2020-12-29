Two knife-wielding men and one law enforcement officer were killed on Tuesday during an attack in the Chechen capital of Grozny, Russia

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Two knife-wielding men and one law enforcement officer were killed on Tuesday during an attack in the Chechen capital of Grozny, Russia.

Two terrorists armed with knives attempted to seize the weapons of patrolling officers in the center of Grozny, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Telegram.

A policeman was killed and the attackers were eliminated by return gunfire, he said, adding that another officer was injured and there were no casualties among civilians.

The offenders, identified as Khasan and Hussein, were brothers from the Russian Republic of Ingushetia, and they moved to Chechnya in 2012 and worked at a bakery.