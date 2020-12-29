UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Dead In Knife Attack In Russia's Chechnya

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:01 PM

3 dead in knife attack in Russia's Chechnya

Two knife-wielding men and one law enforcement officer were killed on Tuesday during an attack in the Chechen capital of Grozny, Russia

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Two knife-wielding men and one law enforcement officer were killed on Tuesday during an attack in the Chechen capital of Grozny, Russia.

Two terrorists armed with knives attempted to seize the weapons of patrolling officers in the center of Grozny, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Telegram.

A policeman was killed and the attackers were eliminated by return gunfire, he said, adding that another officer was injured and there were no casualties among civilians.

The offenders, identified as Khasan and Hussein, were brothers from the Russian Republic of Ingushetia, and they moved to Chechnya in 2012 and worked at a bakery.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Russia From

Recent Stories

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

5 minutes ago

Lavrov Sees Chances to Extend New START Deal With ..

28 seconds ago

Pakistan sends second batch of healthcare professi ..

32 seconds ago

Russia Ready for Arms Control Talks With US, Too E ..

34 seconds ago

Lavrov Believes There Is Some Untapped Potential i ..

5 minutes ago

Illegally constructed house over one kanal area of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.