(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) A light plane crashed in the Australian state of Queensland on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of three people.

According to Queensland Police, at about 2:30 p.m. local time, emergency services were contacted by a member of the public about a crash having occurred near a mine site about 40 kilometers northwest of McKinlay, an outback town in the state's northwest.

A rescue helicopter located the wreckage from the air while the ground crew made their way to the site.

At about 5:00 p.m. local time, police officers arrived on the scene, where three people on board were found and confirmed deceased.

Police noted that the light plane was contracted by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) to undertake fire mapping.

Following the crash, QFES expressed condolences to the bereaved families over the tragic loss of three people supporting the state's bushfire response.

"During natural disasters in Queensland, we respond as a family. That family includes those contracted to support our aerial operations. Side by side we have been fighting these bushfires as one and their loss is felt by all," said the agency.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has commenced a transport safety investigation into the aircraft accident.

"A team of transport safety investigators from the ATSB's Brisbane office with experience in aircraft operations and maintenance is preparing to deploy to the accident site," the ATSB revealed in a statement.