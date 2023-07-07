3 Indian rail workers arrested over deadly train crash

Indian police said Friday they had arrested three men over a triple-train collision that killed nearly 300 people last month, one of the worst rail accidents in the country's history

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Indian police said Friday they had arrested three men over a triple-train collision that killed nearly 300 people last month, one of the worst rail accidents in the country's history.

June's train crash in eastern Odisha state occurred when a packed passenger train was mistakenly diverted onto a loop line and slammed into a stationary goods train loaded with iron ore.

The derailed compartments then struck the carriages of another fast train, the Howrah Superfast Express from Bengaluru, which was passing in the opposite direction.

Three railway employees had been charged with culpable homicide and destruction of evidence in a case filed against them on Thursday, a statement from the Central Bureau of Investigation said.

The statement identified the men as two signal engineers and one technician employed with Indian Railways, without giving further details.

The two passenger trains were carrying more than 2,000 passengers between them when the collision occurred.

Carriages had flipped over entirely and rescue workers scrambled to pull out survivors trapped in the mangled wreckage, with scores of bodies laid out under white sheets beside the tracks.

Relatives spent days combing through possessions and looking at post-mortem pictures of those killed in the crash, to identify their loved ones.

At least 850 others were injured in the collision.