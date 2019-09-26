UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 International Lenders Back Istanbul Metro Extension

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

3 international lenders back Istanbul metro extension

Three global lenders are providing loans to finance the construction of a new metro line in Istanbul

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):Three global lenders are providing loans to finance the construction of a new metro line in Istanbul.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has arranged a 97.5 million ($106.6 million) syndicated loan, of which French bank Societe Generale will provide a tranche of 20 million ($22 million), the EBRD said in a statement on Thursday.

An additional loan of �77.5 million ($84.7 million) will be extended separately by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), which is based in Greece and serves the 11 founding members of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), including Turkey.

The new 13-kilometer line project will cost �410 million ($448 million) and is expected to add a total of 350,000 passengers a day to the city's rail transport network.

The construction of the new metro line will be complemented by two depot tunnels for rolling stock and a single connection tunnel.

"The project is remarkable as it addresses some of the key challenges facing Istanbul, such as improving urban transport and reducing environmental pollution, bringing tangible improvements to people's lives," said Arvid Tuerkner, the EBRD managing director for Turkey.

Since 2009, the EBRD, a leading institutional investor in Turkey, has invested in excess of �11.5 billion (some $13 billion) in more than 300 projects.

Related Topics

Loan Turkey Metro Bank Istanbul Greece (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ulmea asked to highlight hazards of illegal substa ..

6 minutes ago

No limit to UAE space ambitions: Sultan bin Khalif ..

16 minutes ago

US issues security alert for its citizens in Myanm ..

6 minutes ago

Iraqi PM optimistic about preventing regional war, ..

6 minutes ago

Maritime ministry for ceasing fee on unscanned con ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador says Estonia important regional ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.