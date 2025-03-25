Open Menu

3 Japan Airports To Use Unified Gates For Immigration, Customs Checks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Three major Japanese airports will introduce new electronic stands from April to streamline immigration and customs checks, government agencies said Tuesday, simplifying the current process requiring passports to be shown multiple times.

Japanese travelers returning to the country and foreign visitors will be eligible to use the technology, according to Japan Customs and the Immigration Services Agency. The gates are intended to improve convenience and shorten processing times.

Users of the one-stop gates, called joint kiosks, must present a passport and a QR code containing immigration and customs declaration details registered in advance on the government's Visit Japan Web platform.

Foreign passport holders visiting Japan will have their faces photographed and fingerprints taken, and their documents inspected by immigration officials. Japanese citizens will have their photo taken before being able to proceed.

Currently, Japanese and foreign visitor entries must provide information to immigration and customs separately.

However, an immigration agency official said foreign nationals with medium- to long-term residency in Japan will not be eligible to use the kiosks. The units cannot check data relating to the embarkation and disembarkation cards foreign residents complete when traveling to and from Japan, the official said.

The gates are being rolled out after a trial run at Haneda airport, the agencies said, with plans to expand their use to all Japanese airports with international flights.

The new technology will be introduced at both terminals at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture on Tuesday next week.

Terminals 2 and 3 at Tokyo's Haneda airport will begin using the gates on Tuesday next week and April 11, respectively, while Terminal 3 at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture near the capital starts using the system from April 7.

