3 Killed, 10 Missing As Boat Sinks Off Melilla Enclave

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:53 PM

Three immigrants were killed and another 10 went missing after a dinghy sunk around 30 miles (48 km) north of the Spanish African enclave of Melilla

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Three immigrants were killed and another 10 went missing after a dinghy sunk around 30 miles (48 km) north of the Spanish African enclave of Melilla.

Spanish Maritime Rescue services confirmed that they have saved around 70 immigrants from the sunken boat late Tuesday night.

The Spanish government delegate in Melilla says that three of those rescued were children and that five were in serious condition.

The rescue vessel "Salvamar Spica" took the survivors to the port in Melilla, where they were treated by the Red Cross.

The injured were later sent to hospitals, while others were taken to the city's temporary immigrant center (CETI), which according to Spanish state tv network RTVE is already overcrowded following the arrival of large numbers of immigrants in recent days. A Maritime Rescue Services helicopter is continuing to search for the 10 missing immigrants.

Tuesday's tragedy follows the deaths of nine immigrants on Nov. 6, when their boat heading to the Spanish controlled Canary Islands off the west coast of Africa hit rocks.

