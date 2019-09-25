3 Killed, 7 Injured in Explosion in South Afghanistan Ahead of Election - Security Source

UrduPoint.com
Wed 25th September 2019

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) An explosion has occurred in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, leading to the death of three civilians, including one child, a security source told Sputnik.

The explosive device was attached to the entrance to the office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

A security source told Sputnik that three civilians - "one child, one woman and one elder man" - were killed and seven others were injured in the blast, which occurred late on Tuesday night.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

In a separate development in southeastern Afghanistan, members of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) opened fire, killing two people on Tuesday night.

Paktia Province police chief, Col. Mohammad Usman Janbaz, told Sputnik that an UNAMA security commander and another policeman were shot dead after a dispute.

Afghanistan has been struggling with ensuring security ahead of the presidential election, scheduled for the end of September. The election has already been postponed twice amid a number of deadly terrorist attacks by the Taliban.

