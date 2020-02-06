UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed After Plane Slides Off Runway In Turkey's Istanbul

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:29 PM

3 Killed after plane slides off runway in Turkey's Istanbul

Three people were killed and 180 others were injured when a plane slides off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Three people were killed and 180 others were injured when a plane slides off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday.

The accident happened at 6:19 p.m. on Wednesday when a plane of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines with 183 people on board skidded off the runway shortly after landing.

At a press conference, Yerlikaya said 22 foreign nationals from 12 countries were among the passengers on the plane flying from Turkey's western city of Izmir.

Yerlikaya earlier noted that the plane could not grasp the runway because of bad weather conditions and fell toward a road from a height of 30 to 40 meters.

Video footage aired by Turkish tv broadcasters showed that the front part of the aircraft was torn apart, and the plane was split into three parts.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Weather Governor Turkey Road Split Izmir Istanbul TV From Airport

Recent Stories

Mainly cold,dry weather likely in most parts durin ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 06 Feb 2020

2 minutes ago

National Highway Authority building several road i ..

2 minutes ago

Eight Syrian Troops Injured in Overnight Airstrike ..

2 minutes ago

11 killed, 1005 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab ..

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister warns Modi any further misadventure ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.