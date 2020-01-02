At least three people were killed near Kenya's southeastern border with Somalia Thursday when gunmen ambushed the bus they were travelling in, a government official said

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :At least three people were killed near Kenya 's southeastern border with Somalia Thursday when gunmen ambushed the bus they were travelling in, a government official said.

The bus was travelling from the coastal region of Lamu to the town of Malindi when gunmen opened fire.

"Three people have been killed during the attack but we are trying toestablish how many people were in the bus," said Lamu County Commissioner,Irungu Macharia.