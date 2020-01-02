UrduPoint.com
3 Killed As Gunmen Attack Bus Near Kenya's Border With Somalia

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:03 PM

3 killed as gunmen attack bus near Kenya's border with Somalia

At least three people were killed near Kenya's southeastern border with Somalia Thursday when gunmen ambushed the bus they were travelling in, a government official said

At least three people were killed near Kenya's southeastern border with Somalia Thursday when gunmen ambushed the bus they were travelling in, a government official said.

The bus was travelling from the coastal region of Lamu to the town of Malindi when gunmen opened fire.

"Three people have been killed during the attack but we are trying toestablish how many people were in the bus," said Lamu County Commissioner,Irungu Macharia.

