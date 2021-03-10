3 killed in abandoned warehouse fire in northern Greece

Three men lost their lives on Wednesday to a fire in an abandoned warehouse in northern Greece, national news agency AMNA reported

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Three men lost their lives on Wednesday to a fire in an abandoned warehouse in northern Greece, national news agency AMNA reported.

A fourth person who was also living in the building in the city of Thessaloniki was saved, local ANT1 tv reported.

According to earlier reports, the four people, all migrants, had used a gas heating stove in the building before dying of carbon monoxide poisoning. Their nationalities have not been revealed.

Such incidents have become frequent in Greece in recent years, as the high cost of heating oil and electricity have forced some residents turn to various unsafe heaters to keep warm.