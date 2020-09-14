3 Lebanese Servicemen Killed During Counter-Terrorism Raid in Tripoli Suburbs - Army

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Three Lebanese servicemen were killed and one other was seriously injured during a counter-terrorism operation in the suburbs of Lebanon's second-largest city, Tripoli, according to a statement from the military.

Military intelligence servicemen were attacked when they were conducting a raid in the home of a terrorist cell member, the statement from Lebanon's armed forces, obtained by Sputnik, says.

Earlier this month, the Lebanese military intelligence detained members of a terrorist cell linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) that had planned attacks in the country.

Arrests were made in the north of Lebanon and in the Beqaa valley in the country's east.