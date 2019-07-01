UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Militants Killed In Police Raid On Planned Terror Attack In E. Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:47 PM

3 militants killed in police raid on planned terror attack in E. Pakistan

Police in Gujrat district of Pakistan's east Punjab province foiled a terror plot on Monday by gunning down three alleged militants of a proscribed organization, local reports said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Police in Gujrat district of Pakistan's east Punjab province foiled a terror plot on Monday by gunning down three alleged militants of a proscribed organization, local reports said.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police raided a compound on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of six suspected militants who were planning a terrorist attack in the province, local urdu tv channel ARY news reported.

Three militants were killed after a tough resistance, while their three accomplices managed to flee from the site. A search operation to nab the escaped militants has been kicked off.

The killed terrorists were trained by Pakistani Taliban and were involved in various terrorist activities, including attacks on Pakistan Air Force base, Police Training school, and several attacks on check posts.

Police recovered arms, ammunition and maps of sensitive buildings of the province from the militants' compound.

Security forces have intensified operation against militants recently across the country. More than a dozen militants have been killed and arrested during various search operations over the last two weeks.

The current crackdown against militants associated with banned outfits is said to be in line with the decisions made during a meeting of the country's National Security Committee (NSC) in January this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Attack Terrorist Militants Police National Accountability Bureau Punjab Gujrat SITE January TV From

Recent Stories

DPO Abbottabad for arrest of anti-social elements

32 seconds ago

Traders observe shutter down strike against power ..

33 seconds ago

Chinese premier meets Bulgarian president

4 minutes ago

PML-N workers disheartened over intra-party confli ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Art Council organises play "Gumraha" at Alh ..

4 minutes ago

191 Dental Surgeons appointed on recommendations o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.