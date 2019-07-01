3 militants killed in police raid on planned terror attack in E. Pakistan

Police in Gujrat district of Pakistan's east Punjab province foiled a terror plot on Monday by gunning down three alleged militants of a proscribed organization, local reports said

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police raided a compound on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of six suspected militants who were planning a terrorist attack in the province, local urdu tv channel ARY news reported.

Three militants were killed after a tough resistance, while their three accomplices managed to flee from the site. A search operation to nab the escaped militants has been kicked off.

The killed terrorists were trained by Pakistani Taliban and were involved in various terrorist activities, including attacks on Pakistan Air Force base, Police Training school, and several attacks on check posts.

Police recovered arms, ammunition and maps of sensitive buildings of the province from the militants' compound.

Security forces have intensified operation against militants recently across the country. More than a dozen militants have been killed and arrested during various search operations over the last two weeks.

The current crackdown against militants associated with banned outfits is said to be in line with the decisions made during a meeting of the country's National Security Committee (NSC) in January this year.