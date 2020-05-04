3 New COVID19 Cases Reported in China in Past 24 Hours, 53 More Recover -Health Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) China registered only 3 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 53 COVID-19 patients recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

All of the new cases are imported. According to the commission, China has registered a total of 1,675 imported coronavirus cases.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 82,880, the death toll is 4,633 - the same as a week ago.

Over 77,700 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals in China. More than 480 are being treated for COVID-19, over 30 of them are in grave condition.

China registered 13 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, two of them imported.

On Sunday, China's health authorities said two new coronavirus cases had been registered, one of them imported, as well as 12 new asymptomatic cases.