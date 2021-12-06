UrduPoint.com

3 North Americans Kidnapped In Haiti Freed: Religious Group

Three of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti in October have been freed, their church group said on Monday

The missionaries and family members -- a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian -- were abducted while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs.

Two of them were released in November, leaving 12 currently still in captivity.

Christian Aid Ministries, which is based in the US state of Ohio, has said the hostages were 12 adults aged 18 to 48, and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years.

