3 People Killed In Small Airplane Crash In US State Of Michigan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Three people have died in a small airplane crash outside an airport in the US state of Michigan, media reported on Thursday.

A Socata TBM700 single-engine aircraft traveling from South Greenwood Airport in the state of Indianapolis crashed near the Capital Region International Airport in Michigan killing three of the six people onboard, CNN reported citing Clinton County Sheriff Lawrence Jerue.

The small aircraft was preparing to land at the airport in Michigan when it crashed, the report said.

The National Transportation Safety board said in a later statement that it will be investigating the crash.

