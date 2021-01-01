UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 PKK Terror Suspects Arrested In Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 1 second ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:11 PM

3 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Russia recorded 27,039 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 27,747 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday

ADANA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :At least three people have been arrested over suspected links to the PKK terror group in operations across Turkey, according to security sources on Friday.

Mehmet A. was among the suspects, as were Syrian nationals Mustafa S. and Muhammed H., all of whom were held by anti-terror police teams in operations in the south-eastern Diyarbakir province and southern Adana province, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects of Syrian origin were determined to have illegally crossed to Turkey from Syria, where they took part in clashes among the ranks of the PKK terrorist group.

After being processed in provincial police departments, the suspects were remanded in custody by a court on duty.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Syria Turkey Diyarbakir Adana Women Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Babar Azam named for the most valuable cricketer o ..

16 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic Says Detected New Positi ..

1 second ago

Russia adds 27,039 COVID-19 cases

4 seconds ago

Efforts afoot to digitize 'performance agreements' ..

5 seconds ago

Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

Car bomb hits near Russia base in northeast Syria: ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.