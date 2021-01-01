3 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Russia recorded 27,039 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 27,747 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday

ADANA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :At least three people have been arrested over suspected links to the PKK terror group in operations across Turkey, according to security sources on Friday.

Mehmet A. was among the suspects, as were Syrian nationals Mustafa S. and Muhammed H., all of whom were held by anti-terror police teams in operations in the south-eastern Diyarbakir province and southern Adana province, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects of Syrian origin were determined to have illegally crossed to Turkey from Syria, where they took part in clashes among the ranks of the PKK terrorist group.

After being processed in provincial police departments, the suspects were remanded in custody by a court on duty.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.