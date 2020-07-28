3 returned migrants shot dead on Libya coast: UN refugee agency

(@FahadShabbir)

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Three Sudanese migrants were killed in a shooting in Libya after the country's coast guard intercepted them at sea and returned them to shore, the UN refugee agency said Tuesday.

The UNHCR said it "deplores the tragic loss of three lives and calls for an urgent investigation following a shooting incident at Al Khums disembarkation point in Libya last night, following the interception of a boat by the Libya Coast Guard".

The International Organization for Migration said separately that its staff had reported that "local authorities started shooting when the migrants attempted to escape from the disembarkation point".