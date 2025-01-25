3 South African Soldiers Killed, 18 Injured In DR Congo: Sources
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Three South African soldiers were killed and 18 injured in clashes with M23 forces in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where they were part of a southern African mission, a political party and a military union said Saturday.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) party "expresses its condolences with the families of the three SANDF (South African National Defence Forces) members who tragically lost their lives," it said in a statement.
"In addition, at least 18 SANDF soldiers were wounded in the ongoing battles with M23 rebels."
The casualties occurred Thursday when M23 rebels attacked Sake in the eastern DRC, said the DA, which is part of South Africa's governing coalition.
The South African soldiers were in DRC as part of a mission sent by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional grouping that includes both countries.
A South African military spokesman and a SADC official in Botswana told AFP that they could not yet comment.
"The SANDF will respond with a statement," spokesman Jaco Theunissen said.
A DA parliamentarian, Chris Hattingh, told AFP that the party had received confirmation from the SADC force and from other sources in the DRC.
"The lack of communication forthcoming from the SANDF about the situation in the DRC is of serious concern. South Africans must rely on DRC sources to be informed of casualties," he said.
The South African National Defence Union also voiced concern about the casualties.
"Soldiers deserve more than silence. Their sacrifices and injuries demand immediate acknowledgement and action from our leaders. It is unacceptable for such critical information to be delayed or withheld. We need answers, and we need them now," national secretary Pikkie Greef said.
Recent Stories
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..
Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt
More Stories From World
-
Crawford wins Kitzbuehel downhill for maiden World Cup victory, Odermatt sixth6 minutes ago
-
'Best honeymoon ever': Keys hails reluctant husband-coach after Slam win6 minutes ago
-
Seoul court rejects second request to extend Yoon detention6 minutes ago
-
S. African peacekeepers killed as fighting rages in DRC6 minutes ago
-
3 South African soldiers killed, 18 injured in DR Congo: sources6 minutes ago
-
Brignone wins Garmisch downhill, Vonn out of luck6 minutes ago
-
Spanish police say detain fugitive wanted over 2023 Brussels 'terrorist attack'6 minutes ago
-
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers30 minutes ago
-
Crawford wins Kitzbuehel downhill for maiden World Cup victory, Odermatt sixth46 minutes ago
-
British Museum says partly closed after fired contractor 'shut down' IT systems56 minutes ago
-
Keys stuns Sabalenka in thriller to win Australian Open1 hour ago
-
Keys stuns Sabalenka in thriller to win Australian Open2 hours ago