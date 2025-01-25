3 South African soldiers killed, 18 injured in DR Congo: sources

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Three South African soldiers were killed and 18 injured in clashes with M23 forces in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where they were part of a southern African mission, a political party and a military union said Saturday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) party "expresses its condolences with the families of the three SANDF (South African National Defence Forces) members who tragically lost their lives," it said in a statement.

"In addition, at least 18 SANDF soldiers were wounded in the ongoing battles with M23 rebels."

The casualties occurred Thursday when M23 rebels attacked Sake in the eastern DRC, said the DA, which is part of South Africa's governing coalition.

The South African soldiers were in DRC as part of a mission sent by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional grouping that includes both countries.

A South African military spokesman and a SADC official in Botswana told AFP that they could not yet comment.

"The SANDF will respond with a statement," spokesman Jaco Theunissen said.

A DA parliamentarian, Chris Hattingh, told AFP that the party had received confirmation from the SADC force and from other sources in the DRC.

"The lack of communication forthcoming from the SANDF about the situation in the DRC is of serious concern. South Africans must rely on DRC sources to be informed of casualties," he said.

The South African National Defence Union also voiced concern about the casualties.

"Soldiers deserve more than silence. Their sacrifices and injuries demand immediate acknowledgement and action from our leaders. It is unacceptable for such critical information to be delayed or withheld. We need answers, and we need them now," national secretary Pikkie Greef said.