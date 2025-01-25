Open Menu

3 South African Soldiers Killed, 18 Injured In DR Congo: Sources

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

3 South African soldiers killed, 18 injured in DR Congo: sources

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Three South African soldiers were killed and 18 injured in clashes with M23 forces in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where they were part of a southern African mission, a political party and a military union said Saturday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) party "expresses its condolences with the families of the three SANDF (South African National Defence Forces) members who tragically lost their lives," it said in a statement.

"In addition, at least 18 SANDF soldiers were wounded in the ongoing battles with M23 rebels."

The casualties occurred Thursday when M23 rebels attacked Sake in the eastern DRC, said the DA, which is part of South Africa's governing coalition.

The South African soldiers were in DRC as part of a mission sent by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional grouping that includes both countries.

A South African military spokesman and a SADC official in Botswana told AFP that they could not yet comment.

"The SANDF will respond with a statement," spokesman Jaco Theunissen said.

A DA parliamentarian, Chris Hattingh, told AFP that the party had received confirmation from the SADC force and from other sources in the DRC.

"The lack of communication forthcoming from the SANDF about the situation in the DRC is of serious concern. South Africans must rely on DRC sources to be informed of casualties," he said.

The South African National Defence Union also voiced concern about the casualties.

"Soldiers deserve more than silence. Their sacrifices and injuries demand immediate acknowledgement and action from our leaders. It is unacceptable for such critical information to be delayed or withheld. We need answers, and we need them now," national secretary Pikkie Greef said.

Recent Stories

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

6 minutes ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

20 minutes ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

21 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

21 minutes ago
 Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

30 minutes ago
 Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

36 minutes ago
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious ..

MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia

36 minutes ago
 “Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s te ..

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2n ..

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

50 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to t ..

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot

1 hour ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negot ..

Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt

1 hour ago

More Stories From World