UrduPoint.com

30 Bn Euros To Rebuild After German Floods: Laschet

Sumaira FH 52 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:37 PM

30 bn euros to rebuild after German floods: Laschet

The conservative frontrunner to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor, Armin Laschet, called Monday for up to 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to rebuild after last month's catastrophic floods

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The conservative frontrunner to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor, Armin Laschet, called Monday for up to 30 billion Euros ($35 billion) to rebuild after last month's catastrophic floods.

Laschet, who leads one of the states hardest hit by the historic deluge, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), told a special session of the regional legislature that victims could count on "solidarity".

"The total damage in North Rhine-Westphalia will reach 13 billion euros according to initial estimates," he said, while neighbouring state Rhineland-Palatinate "will reach a similar, perhaps even higher sum".

Laschet said Germany's 16 state leaders and the Federal government were well on their way to hammering out a relief package for afflicted areas.

"All the states have shown they are ready to commit this 20 to 30 billion euros." He added that NRW had not faced the need to rebuild thousands of destroyed homes at once since World War II and would appoint an official to manage the reconstruction effort and improve disaster warning systems.

The costs are to be equally shared between the federal government and the states, according to draft conclusions of a meeting of top political officials to be held on Tuesday reported in German media.

At least 190 people lost their lives in severe floods that pummelled western Germany in mid-July, wiping out homes, businesses and vital infrastructure.

Laschet's Christian Democrats are leading in the polls ahead of the September 26 election although he has faced criticism for his handling of the catastrophe.

Government officials have vowed to learn lessons from the tragedy and improve the country's disaster warning systems, including through SMS alerts and wider use of sirens.

Related Topics

Election German Germany Angela Merkel September Democrats SMS World War Christian Media All From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Raisi tells Macron nuclear talks must guarantee Te ..

Raisi tells Macron nuclear talks must guarantee Tehran's 'rights'

2 minutes ago
 Canada welcomes fully vaccinated Americans across ..

Canada welcomes fully vaccinated Americans across reopened border

2 minutes ago
 Groupama add Welten to mix

Groupama add Welten to mix

2 minutes ago
 National song competition held at Rawalpindi Arts ..

National song competition held at Rawalpindi Arts Council

2 minutes ago
 Need for water conservation, research emphasized

Need for water conservation, research emphasized

2 minutes ago
 Qatar to Host Extended Troika Meeting on Afghanist ..

Qatar to Host Extended Troika Meeting on Afghanistan on Tuesday - Foreign Minist ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.