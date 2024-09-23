30 Bodies Found In Boat Adrift Off Senegal Coast: Army
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Senegal's navy has recovered at least 30 bodies from a boat discovered adrift around 70 kilometres (43 miles) off the coast of the capital Dakar, the army said Monday.
Investigations are under way to establish where the vessel came from and to confirm the death toll, the army said in a statement posted on social media.
Senegal's coastline sees frequent tragedies involving attempts to reach Europe by boat.
After being alerted to the incident late Sunday, a navy patrol towed the adrift, long, wooden fishing boat known as a pirogue to the port of Dakar where it arrived around 06:00 am (GMT) Monday, the statement said.
A team of doctors, fire service personnel and sanitation workers awaited the convoy's arrival, it added.
"Recovery, identification and transfer operations are being made extremely delicate by the advanced state of decomposition of the bodies," the army statement said.
"So far, 30 bodies have been counted."
Senegal's coasts are one of the main departure points for scores of migrants hoping to reach Europe every year, many heading for the Spanish Canary Islands via the perilous Atlantic crossing.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From World
-
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes20 minutes ago
-
Swedish battery maker Northvolt to slash 1,600 jobs, quarter of staff50 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says 100 dead in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah strongholds1 hour ago
-
Ayatollah Sistani calls for end to Israeli 'aggression' on Lebanon1 hour ago
-
On Saudi National Day, Pakistan embassy reaffirms commitment to stronger strategic partnership3 hours ago
-
UK's Labour looks to be more cheerful despite gifts and welfare row3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's new leader says no magic solution to crisis3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 63 runs in first Test4 hours ago
-
EU launches WTO challenge against China dairy probe4 hours ago
-
'Put Austrians first': On a pub crawl with far-right voters5 hours ago
-
Rescuers comb muddy riverbanks after Japan floods kill seven5 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's new leader says no magic solution to crisis6 hours ago