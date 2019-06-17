UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Dead In Nigeria Triple Suicide Bombing: Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:25 PM

30 dead in Nigeria triple suicide bombing: emergency services

Thirty people were killed in a triple suicide bombing attributed to Boko Haram militants in northeast Nigeria late Sunday, emergency services reported

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Thirty people were killed in a triple suicide bombing attributed to Boko Haram militants in northeast Nigeria late Sunday, emergency services reported.

"The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30.

We have over 40 people injured," Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said on Monday, raising the tally from 17 dead and 17 wounded.

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on tv.

Related Topics

Football Injured Dead Attack Militants Suicide Maiduguri Nigeria Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Complaints pour in against Sarfaraz Ahmed on Pakis ..

2 minutes ago

Dozen killed in Indonesia bus crash after passenge ..

47 seconds ago

Dubai Customs boosts productivity through AI based ..

10 minutes ago

EU Foreign Affairs Council to Focus on Sudan Among ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Able to Increase Uranium Enrichment Beyond JC ..

4 minutes ago

ANP local leader among two injured in Bajaur blast ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.