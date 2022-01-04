UrduPoint.com

30 Injured After 5.5-magnitude Quake Jolts China's Yunnan

Published January 04, 2022

30 injured after 5.5-magnitude quake jolts China's Yunnan

KUNMING, Jan. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Thirty people have sustained minor injuries as of Tuesday noon after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Ninglang County in southwest China's Yunnan Province at 3:02 p.m. Sunday, local authorities said.

All the injured are receiving treatment and are under medical observation, and none sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the county government.

The earthquake affected a total of 26,797 people in four towns, and 6,848 people from 1,546 households whose homes were damaged have been relocated.

Power supply, transport and telecommunication services in the quake-hit areas have been largely restored.

Meanwhile, thousands of tents, quilts, folding beds and overcoats have been delivered to those in need in the affected areas.

The epicenter was about 60 km away from the county seat of Ninglang in the city of Lijiang and 110 km from the Old Town of Lijiang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

