UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Injured In ATM Blast Outside Paris

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:41 PM

30 injured in ATM blast outside Paris

Thirty people were injured and a shop partly destroyed when a cashpoint was deliberately blown up in a town outside Paris on Friday, police said

Versailles, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Thirty people were injured and a shop partly destroyed when a cashpoint was deliberately blown up in a town outside Paris on Friday, police said.

The blast spread debris up to 20 metres (yards) from the site outside a supermarket in Mezieres-sur-Seine, northwest of Paris.

Four people were transferred to the hospital with minor burns.

The circumstances have not been made clear but the suspect fled the scene and is wanted by police. Thieves seek to blow up ATMs in a bid to steal cash stored inside.

Related Topics

Injured Police Paris SITE From

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

30 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

41 minutes ago

5,688 participants at summer social platform at Mi ..

42 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

49 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

54 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.