30 Killed In Attacks In Burkina Faso: Official Toll
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:38 PM
Thirty people, including 15 soldiers, have been killed in suspected militants attacks on villages in northern Burkina Faso, the defence ministry announced Thursday
Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Thirty people, including 15 soldiers, have been killed in suspected militants attacks on villages in northern Burkina Faso, the defence ministry announced Thursday.
The villages near the border with Niger "were the target of attacks by armed terrorist groups" on Wednesday, leading to the death of 11 civilians, the ministry said in a statement.
A unit of soldiers and civilian auxiliaries were despatched but 19 of them were subsequently killed, the statement added.