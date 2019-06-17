30 killed in triple suicide bombing in NE Nigeria

(@imziishan)

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Thirty people were killed late Sunday in a triple suicide bombing in northeast Nigeria, emergency services reported, in an attack bearing the hallmarks of the Boko Haram group.

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on tv.

"The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over40 people injured," Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said on Monday.