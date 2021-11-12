UrduPoint.com

30 Mn Diabetics Can't Access The Insulin They Need

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:48 PM

30 mn diabetics can't access the insulin they need

The number of people suffering from diabetes is surging, even as tens of millions cannot get the insulin they need, the World Health Organization said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The number of people suffering from diabetes is surging, even as tens of millions cannot get the insulin they need, the World Health Organization said Friday.

The UN health agency stressed the need to cut prices and dramatically increase access to the life-saving medicine.

More than 420 million people are currently estimated to be living with diabetes globally, marking nearly a quadrupling in the past four decades.

And that number is expected to surge past half a billion by the end of this decade, WHO said Friday.

But despite an ample supply, high prices make it difficult for many diabetics to access the insulin they need to manage their condition.

"There are significant gaps in access to conditioning globally, particularly in lower income countries," Kiu Siang Tay, of WHO's Access to Medicines and Health Products division, told reporters.

In a fresh report, WHO decried a betrayal of the solidarity showed by the Canadian researchers who discovered insulin 100 years ago.

Related Topics

World United Nations From Billion Million

Recent Stories

US, France Reaffirm Commitment to Cooperate on Cou ..

US, France Reaffirm Commitment to Cooperate on Counterterrorism - Harris

5 minutes ago
 10 EU nations face Covid situation of 'high concer ..

10 EU nations face Covid situation of 'high concern'

5 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister briefs parliamentary committee ..

AJK Prime Minister briefs parliamentary committee about CPEC projects

5 minutes ago
 Norway to reinstate national measures as virus sur ..

Norway to reinstate national measures as virus surges

5 minutes ago
 Harris condemns 'very troubling activity' by Belar ..

Harris condemns 'very troubling activity' by Belarus

9 minutes ago
 EU to Expand Sanctions Against Belarus on Monday W ..

EU to Expand Sanctions Against Belarus on Monday Without Discussion - Source

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.