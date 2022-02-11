UrduPoint.com

30 Nations Commit To Protect Oceans At Brest Summit

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 09:15 PM

30 nations commit to protect oceans at Brest summit

Around 30 government chiefs committed Friday to protect the world's oceans from harmful human activities at a summit in French port city of Brest, aiming to coordinate through a year packed with international action on the sea

Brest, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 30 government chiefs committed Friday to protect the world's oceans from harmful human activities at a summit in French port city of Brest, aiming to coordinate through a year packed with international action on the sea.

The gathering of heads of state and other senior officials as well as companies "has allowed us to firm up many commitments and new coalitions of public and private actors and states," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Priorities included a hoped-for global treaty on protecting biodiversity in the high seas -- waters lying outside any one country's jurisdiction -- and action to prevent plastic pollution.

The European Union's 27 member states and 16 other countries formed a coalition to reach a high seas agreement this year, Macron's office said after the meeting.

"We are so close, but we need to push" to get the treaty signed in 2022, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told the Brest summit.

After coronavirus delays, the hope is for a fourth and final round of UN negotiations to reach agreement in New York in March.

"This is a timely and important commitment to protect our global commons," Peggy Kalas of the High Seas Alliance said in a statement.

But Francois Chartier of Greenpeace France said that activists "expect concrete measures on conservation mechanisms and governance" of any future treaties.

Although 30 more countries also signed up to the "High Ambition Coalition for Nature" launched in January 2021, which aims to protect 30 percent of the world's land and sea by 2030, "clarifications are also lacking on the level of protection for marine areas covered," Chartier said.

Other attendees in Brest included US climate envoy John Kerry and Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi.

And Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa spoke ahead of a UN oceans summit in Lisbon in June.

The US will support opening talks at the UN for an international deal on plastic pollution, throwing their weight alongside the EU nations and around 10 other countries.

A UN Environment Assembly in February will consider launching those negotiations.

Other issues raised by speakers in Brest included greenhouse-gas emissions by cargo ships and other vessels at sea, which are not covered by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

And Macron called for an end to government subsidies encouraging overfishing, which is already being discussed at the World Trade Organisation.

France also announced that it would enlarge the natural reserve in its Antarctic territory in the southern Indian Ocean.

Nevertheless, around 150 demonstrators gathered in Brest in response to a Greenpeace call to denounce alleged "blue-washing" at the summit.

Related Topics

Assembly India World United Nations France European Union Brest Paris Lisbon Alliance New York January February March June 2015 From Government Agreement Weight Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South Korea Bans Citizens From Traveling to Ukrain ..

South Korea Bans Citizens From Traveling to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Wallace Says No Ban on Visiting Ukraine for UK Cit ..

Wallace Says No Ban on Visiting Ukraine for UK Citizens

2 minutes ago
 Quad Nations Condemn N. Korea Missile Launches in ..

Quad Nations Condemn N. Korea Missile Launches in Defiance of UN Resolutions - S ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Supplied Short-Range Missiles to Ukraine for Pr ..

UK Supplied Short-Range Missiles to Ukraine for Protection - Wallace

2 minutes ago
 Biden freezes $7 bln in Afghan assets

Biden freezes $7 bln in Afghan assets

7 minutes ago
 Virus retreats for second week

Virus retreats for second week

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>