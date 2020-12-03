UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

300 Ethiopian Immigrants Land In Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:12 PM

300 Ethiopian immigrants land in Israel

More than 300 Ethiopians landed in Israel Thursday after the government approved immigration plans for 2,000 members of their Falash Mura community, whose desire to move to the Jewish state has stirred controversy

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :More than 300 Ethiopians landed in Israel Thursday after the government approved immigration plans for 2,000 members of their Falash Mura community, whose desire to move to the Jewish state has stirred controversy.

The Falash Mura are descendants of Ethiopian Jews who converted to Christianity -- many under duress -- in the 18th and 19th centuries.

They are not recognised as Jews by Israel's Orthodox rabbinical authorities, but claim the right to immigrate under family reunification rules.

The government approved about 9,000 claimants in 2015 but then rescinded the decision the following year, citing budgetary constraints.

Some groups in Israel, including members of the Ethiopian community, have opposed immigration of the Falash Mura, citing doubts over their claim to be Jewish.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has become a vocal supporter of Falash Mura immigration, was on hand at the airport to greet the first group of 316 arrivals.

"Dear brothers and sisters of ours, immigrants from Ethiopia, we are so moved to welcome you here," Netanyahu told the new immigrants, according to a government statement.

The remaining roughly 1,700 Falash Mura Ethiopians are expected to arrive by the end of January, according to the immigration plan approved by Netanyahu's cabinet in October.

The bulk of Ethiopia's Jewish community was brought to the country between 1984 and 1991 under the Law of Return, which guarantees Israeli citizenship to all Jews.

The Ethiopian-Israeli community has since grown to 140,000-strong, including 50,000 born in Israel.

Many say they faced racial discrimination, notably abuse by Israel's police.

Related Topics

Police Israel Ethiopia January October Citizenship 2015 Jew Christian Family All From Government Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

1 hour ago

Developmental schemes in Haripur to change the fat ..

2 minutes ago

Money Laundering case: Court grants one-time exemp ..

2 minutes ago

Alishba, the child victim of severe abuse moved to ..

2 minutes ago

RPO awards policemen for arresting dacoit gang

2 minutes ago

Shaukat asks opposition to refrain from politicizi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.