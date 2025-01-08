30,000 Flee As Fierce Wildfire Rages In Los Angeles
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A fast-moving wildfire in Los Angeles, California has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the fire in the coastal Pacific Palisades neighborhood erupted Tuesday morning.
Fueled by winds reaching 64 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour), the flames spread rapidly, scorching 200 acres within hours and ballooning to nearly 3,000 acres by evening.
The fire had consumed 2,921 acres and posed an imminent threat to over 10,000 homes. Authorities ordered the evacuation of about 30,000 residents from the affected area.
"We’re not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination," California Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters, adding that the state had dispatched 110 fire engines to Southern California in anticipation of the high winds.
LA firefighters reported multiple injuries, including burn victims. One firefighter sustained a serious head injury while combating the blaze. She was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Forecasters have warned of even stronger winds overnight, which could worsen the situation. Residents have been urged to heed evacuation orders and remain prepared as the region faces what officials describe as an “extreme fire danger.”
The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, cautioning that wind gusts in mountain and foothill areas could exceed 160 kph (100 mph), further complicating firefighting efforts.
