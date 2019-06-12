300,000 people to be evacuated in W. India as cyclone Vayu approaches

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Around 300,000 people are to be evacuated from India's western state of Gujarat and union territory Diu ahead of the approaching cyclone Vayu, official sources in the Indian government said Wednesday.

A very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 140 km to 150 km is most likely to make landfall on Thursday.

Besides, detailed advisories have been issued by the Union Home Ministry to Gujarat state government and Diu union territory's administration directing them to take all precautionary measures with a view to ensure that no human life is lost, damage to vital infrastructure is minimized, and to ensure early recovery of all essential services post-cyclone landfall.

The evacuation process is expected to begin Wednesday and the people will be shifted to around 700 cyclone/relief shelters, said official sources.

As many as 39 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deputed to help in evacuation, search, rescue and relief operations. In addition, 34 teams of the Indian Army have been put on standby.

According to an official statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is regularly reviewing the situation. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba is scheduled to take a review meeting with the central ministries/agencies and top officials from Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy (IN) personnel have also been put on standby in view of the approaching cyclone. .