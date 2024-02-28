31 Dead In Mali After Bus Plunges Off Bridge
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Thirty-one people were killed in Mali on Tuesday and 10 others wounded when a bus travelling towards Burkina Faso fell off a bridge in the country's southeast, the transport ministry said.
The accident occurred at around 5:00 pm (1700 GMT) at a bridge crossing the Bagoe river, it added.
"A bus...
that was leaving Kenieba commune for Burkina Faso tipped off a bridge. The likely cause is the driver losing control of the vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.
automobile accidents are frequent in Mali, where many roads and highways as well as vehicles are in poor condition.
Earlier this month, 15 people were killed and 46 injured when a bus heading toward the capital Bamako collided with a truck in central Mali.
Recent Stories
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah
Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments
More Stories From World
-
US 'will not send troops to fight in Ukraine:' White House6 hours ago
-
In Sardinia, Italy's Meloni suffers first vote setback8 hours ago
-
Fear for rhinos as poachers kill 500 in South Africa8 hours ago
-
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says9 hours ago
-
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN9 hours ago
-
Italy says Ukraine support does not include ground troops10 hours ago
-
Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years11 hours ago
-
China's top legislature concludes standing committee session12 hours ago
-
EU parliament backs contested biodiversity bill12 hours ago
-
EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out Western troops in Ukraine13 hours ago
-
China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting13 hours ago
-
Dutch drug kingpin gets life for leading 'murder organization'13 hours ago