Open Menu

31 Dead In Southwest China Landslide

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

31 dead in southwest China landslide

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The death toll from a landslide that struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China reached 31 on Tuesday, state media said, as rescuers raced to find those still trapped under the debris.

The pre-dawn landslide buried 18 homes and sparked the evacuation of more than 200 people when it struck in Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province early Monday.

Nearly 36 hours since the disaster, 31 people have been confirmed dead, state news agency Xinhua said.

An earlier report Tuesday afternoon by state broadcaster CCTV, which announced the toll had risen to 20, added that 24 people were still missing at that time.

Xinhua said rescue workers were in a "race against time" to find those still missing, after a night of sub-zero temperatures.

"Search and rescue efforts persisted through the night," firefighter Li Shenglong told Xinhua.

Wu Junyao, director of the natural resources and planning bureau of Zhaotong, told Xinhua that the disaster "resulted from a collapse in the steep cliff area atop the slope".

Two hundred rescue workers have been dispatched to the scene as well as dozens of fire engines and other equipment.

The site was covered in thick snow and rescuers were "using all kinds of tools to search for survivors", Xinhua reported.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Snow China SITE Media All From Race

Recent Stories

Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pic ..

Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures

9 seconds ago
 SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs ..

Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

2 hours ago
 Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

4 hours ago
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East toda ..

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

4 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

18 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

18 hours ago

More Stories From World