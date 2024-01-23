31 Dead In Southwest China Landslide
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The death toll from a landslide that struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China reached 31 on Tuesday, state media said, as rescuers raced to find those still trapped under the debris.
The pre-dawn landslide buried 18 homes and sparked the evacuation of more than 200 people when it struck in Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province early Monday.
Nearly 36 hours since the disaster, 31 people have been confirmed dead, state news agency Xinhua said.
An earlier report Tuesday afternoon by state broadcaster CCTV, which announced the toll had risen to 20, added that 24 people were still missing at that time.
Xinhua said rescue workers were in a "race against time" to find those still missing, after a night of sub-zero temperatures.
"Search and rescue efforts persisted through the night," firefighter Li Shenglong told Xinhua.
Wu Junyao, director of the natural resources and planning bureau of Zhaotong, told Xinhua that the disaster "resulted from a collapse in the steep cliff area atop the slope".
Two hundred rescue workers have been dispatched to the scene as well as dozens of fire engines and other equipment.
The site was covered in thick snow and rescuers were "using all kinds of tools to search for survivors", Xinhua reported.
