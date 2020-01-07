32 dead in stampede at funeral of Iranian general

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 32 people were killed in a stampede at the funeral ceremony of slain Iranian general in Iran's Kerman city on Tuesday, according to Iranian Student news Agency (ISNA).

Head of Iran's Emergency Center Pir Hossein Kolivand told ISNA that in the incident 190 others were injured.

Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was killed in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad airport on Friday.