32 Dead In Stampede At Funeral Of Iranian General

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

32 dead in stampede at funeral of Iranian general

At least 32 people were killed in a stampede at the funeral ceremony of slain Iranian general in Iran's Kerman city on Tuesday, according to Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA).

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 32 people were killed in a stampede at the funeral ceremony of slain Iranian general in Iran's Kerman city on Tuesday, according to Iranian Student news Agency (ISNA).

Head of Iran's Emergency Center Pir Hossein Kolivand told ISNA that in the incident 190 others were injured.

Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was killed in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad airport on Friday.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

