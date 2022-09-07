32 dead in Vietnam karaoke bar fire

The death toll from a fire that tore through a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam has risen to 32, state media said Wednesday

Hanoi, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The death toll from a fire that tore through a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam has risen to 32, state media said Wednesday.

The blaze engulfed the second floor of the building on Tuesday night, trapping customers and staff as dense smoke filled the staircase and blocked the emergency exit, reports said.

Many crowded onto a balcony to escape the flames, which grew quickly as they caught the wooden interior, while others were forced to jump from the building, state media added.

Photos showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the bar -- located in a crowded residential neighbourhood in Thuan An city, north of commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City -- as firefighters on cranes tried to extinguish the blaze.

Cong An Nhan Dan newspaper, the official mouthpiece of the Public Security Ministry, said the death toll from the karaoke fire had risen to 32, with 17 men and 15 women killed.