UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

32 Killed In Road Pile-up In Uganda

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:51 PM

32 killed in road pile-up in Uganda

Thirty-two people died and five were injured on Tuesday when a truck carrying mourners collided with a car and three other vehicles in Uganda, the Ugandan Red Cross said

Kampala (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Thirty-two people died and five were injured on Tuesday when a truck carrying mourners collided with a car and three other vehicles in Uganda, the Ugandan Red Cross said.

The overloaded truck, carrying mourners and a coffin, collided with a car near Kasese in western Uganda shortly before midnight, according to Red Cross spokeswoman Irene Nakasiita.

"The road is small, it's under construction and it was dark," said Nakasiita.

Shortly afterwards, two trucks coming from Kasese ploughed into the crash site and a third coming in the opposite direction, from Bundibugyo, also struck the vehicles and overturned.

"So it made up five cars all involved at the same scene," said Nakasiita.

Red Cross staff and volunteers worked with Ugandan soldiers to transport the dead and evacuated the five survivors.

Poorly maintained vehicles and unsafe highways are common in Uganda which has one of the world's highest rates of road traffic accidents.

Fatal collisions are becoming increasingly common and cost the East African nation five percent of its gross domestic product each year, according to a UN report in 2018.

Related Topics

Injured Dead World United Nations Vehicles Road Car Died Traffic Same Kasese Uganda SITE 2018 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PHA suspends two officials for negligence over scu ..

13 minutes ago

Leaving UK Could Cost Scotland's Economy at Least ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish slightly higher

4 minutes ago

Indian forces unabated atrocities can't bow down K ..

4 minutes ago

Biden signs executive orders reversing Trump's ant ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine's Opposition Platform Party Initiates Zele ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.