UrduPoint.com

33 Dead As Kenya Bus Plunges Into River

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 10:39 PM

33 dead as Kenya bus plunges into river

Thirty-three people were killed when a bus plunged into a river at a notorious accident blackspot in central Kenya, officials said Monday

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Thirty-three people were killed when a bus plunged into a river at a notorious accident blackspot in central Kenya, officials said Monday.

The accident occurred late Sunday when the bus was travelling from the town of Meru to the coastal city of Mombasa.

The bus plunged off a bridge about 40 metres (130 feet) into the Nithi River valley below.

Pictures published in local media showed the bus ripped apart after rolling down the steep slope, with reports saying wreckage and bodies were strewn in the water and on the riverbank.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said in a statement on Twitter that 33 people had died and that it had halted the operations of the bus company involved, Modern Coast Express Ltd.

"A thorough multi-agency investigation into the crash and an evaluation of the operator's safety operational standards is currently under way," it added.

County commissioner Norbert Komora had told reporters earlier: "The search is still on and we are trying to retrieve the wreckage.

"Investigations are still going on to establish the cause of the accident".

The number of people killed on Kenya's roads has increased in recent years.

In the first half of 2022, 1,912 people were killed, up nine percent from 1,754 in the same period last year, according to NTSA figures.

Related Topics

Accident Water Twitter Company Died Meru Mombasa Same Kenya Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab administers oath to provincial min ..

Governor Punjab administers oath to provincial ministers

5 minutes ago
 No positive case reported for Corona in Balochista ..

No positive case reported for Corona in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 President grieved over demise of Allama Syed Hamid ..

President grieved over demise of Allama Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi

5 minutes ago
 Protesters storm UN base in eastern DR Congo city

Protesters storm UN base in eastern DR Congo city

5 minutes ago
 Over 8.68m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.68m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against Mandviwala till A ..

Court adjourns reference against Mandviwala till Aug 28

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.