33 dead in suspected arson attack on Japan animation studio

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A suspected arson attack at an animation production company in Japan killed 33 people and injured dozens more on Thursday, after a man reportedly doused the building with flammable liquid and shouted "drop dead ." A motive for the apparent attack remained unclear hours after the blaze.

If arson is confirmed, the attack will be among the deadliest criminal acts in decades in Japan, where violent crime is extremely rare.

The fire gutted the three-storey building in the city of Kyoto that housed Kyoto Animation, behind famous anime television productions. The incident sparked an outpouring of support from the industry and fans worldwide, including a viral fundraising campaign.

Late Thursday evening, a local fire department official said the toll stood at 33 dead.