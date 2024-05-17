Open Menu

33 Killed, 126 Injured In Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay Highway Accidents In First 4 Months Of This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

33 killed, 126 injured in Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway accidents in first 4 months of this year

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A total of 33 people were killed and 126 injured in 59 traffic accidents on Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway in the first four months of 2024, according to the Nay Pyi Taw Expressway Traffic Police Force on Friday.

From Jan. 1 to April 30, 2024, the dead included 20 males and 13 females, while the injured included 76 males and 50 females.

The main causes of car accidents in Myanmar are vehicle defects, human errors, and road and weather conditions. Most of the traffic accidents in the country resulted from speeding, an official from the Expressway Traffic Police Force told Xinhua.

To reduce traffic accidents on the highway, radar devices are used to measure the speed of vehicles along the expressway, and action is taken against speeding vehicles, he said.

Inaugurated in December 2010, the 587-km Yangon-Mandalay expressway connects the country's commercial city of Yangon and the second largest city of Mandalay.

In 2023, 86 people were killed and 326 others injured in 163 traffic accidents on Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway.

