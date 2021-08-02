UrduPoint.com

33 Killed As Bus Hits Fuel Truck In DR Congo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:50 PM

33 killed as bus hits fuel truck in DR Congo

Thirty-three people died in a horrific collision between a fuel truck and a crowded bus in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend, police said Monday

Kikwit, DR Congo, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Thirty-three people died in a horrific collision between a fuel truck and a crowded bus in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend, police said Monday.

The victims were engulfed by a "huge fire sparked by the collision" overnight Saturday in the west of the country, local police captain Antoine Pululu told AFP.

Another police source said the bodies were destroyed by the flames, adding that the remains that were recovered were buried "respectfully" in he village of Kibuba on Monday.

The inferno occurred near Kibuba along national route one between Kinshasa and Kikwit around 180 kilometres (110 miles) from the capital Kinshasa.

Deadly road accidents are frequent in DR Congo where the roads are full of old vehicles which often do not comply with safety norms.

In addition, the roads are often in a bad state of disrepair, the drivers are not properly trained and some drink and drive.

The last major oil tanker accident in the country killed 53 people along another main road between Kinshasa and the western sea port of Matadi in October 2018.

In 2010, at least 230 people were burnt to death when a tanker truck overturned.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Police Oil Vehicles Road Died Kikwit Matadi Kinshasa Congo October 2018 From

Recent Stories

Putin Congratulates Pashinyan on His Appointment a ..

Putin Congratulates Pashinyan on His Appointment as Armenian Prime Minister - kr ..

57 seconds ago
 Romanian Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassad ..

Romanian Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Tanker Attack

58 seconds ago
 Olympics: Artistic gymnastics results

Olympics: Artistic gymnastics results

1 minute ago
 Independence Day to be celebrated with enthusiasm ..

Independence Day to be celebrated with enthusiasm in Balochistan: Hamza Khan

4 minutes ago
 Sanjrani for enhanced parliamentary relations with ..

Sanjrani for enhanced parliamentary relations with Muslim countries

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for wealth creation to overcome eco ..

Prime Minister for wealth creation to overcome economic challenges

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.