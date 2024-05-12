34 Dead In Indonesia Floods, 16 Missing
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Tanah Datar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) At least 34 people have died and 16 more were missing after flash floods and cold lava flow from a volcano hit western Indonesia, a local disaster official said Sunday.
The disaster hit two districts in West Sumatra province on Saturday evening after hours of heavy rain caused flooding and sent sweeping ash and large rocks down Mount Marapi, the most active volcano on the archipelago's Sumatra island.
"Until now our data shows that 34 people died: 16 in Agam and 18 in Tanah Datar. At least 18 others are injured. We are also still searching for 16 other people," West Sumatra disaster agency spokesman Ilham Wahab told AFP.
He said the search effort involved local rescuers, police, soldiers and volunteers.
Agam and Tanah Datar districts were hit at around 10:30 pm (1530 GMT) on Saturday, according to Basarnas search and rescue agency.
Earlier, Basarnas said 12 people had died including several children after the flash floods and cold lava flow.
Cold lava, also known as lahar, is volcanic material like ash, sand and pebbles carried down a volcano's slopes by rain.
Nine bodies were identified earlier on Sunday, including those of a three-year-old and eight-year-old, head of the local rescue agency Abdul Malik said in a statement.
"Today, we will continue the search in the two districts," he said.
Authorities dispatched a team of rescuers and rubber boats to look for the missing victims and to transport people to shelters.
The local government set up evacuation centres and emergency posts in several areas of the two districts.
Indonesia is prone to landslides and floods during the rainy season.
In March at least 26 people had been found dead after landslides and floods hit West Sumatra.
In December, Marapi erupted and spewed an ash tower 3,000 metres (9,800 feet) into the sky, taller than the volcano itself.
At least 24 climbers, most of them university students, died in the eruption.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From World
-
First patient to get gene-edited pig kidney transplant dies: hospital6 minutes ago
-
Rescuers struggle to reach Afghanistan flood-hit areas6 minutes ago
-
Raza 72 not out guides Zimbabwe to consolation win over Bangladesh7 minutes ago
-
Britain's FM rejects Rafah offensive without 'clear plan' to save lives1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 20241 hour ago
-
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 20241 hour ago
-
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading1 hour ago
-
Spain PM's Socialists eye power grab in Catalan vote1 hour ago
-
'Worse than Covid': UK gig venues sing the Blues2 hours ago
-
Raza 72 not out guides Zimbabwe to consolation win over Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Concern about Russia dominates as Lithuanians vote2 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for UN-led cyber capacity building mechanism to promote cooperation among states2 hours ago