34 Injured In 5.1 Magnitude Quack In NE Of Iran

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:13 PM

34 injured in 5.1 magnitude quack in NE of Iran

At least 34 people were injured in the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Ramian county in Iran's northeastern Golestan province on Monday, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 34 people were injured in the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Ramian county in Iran's northeastern Golestan province on Monday, official IRNA news agency reported.

There has been no death report from the earthquake, Mojtaba Khaledi, chief of Iran's Emergency Organization, told IRNA.

The quake has caused damage to 50 houses in the region, Hamid Reza Choobdari, the governor of Ramian, was quoted as saying.

The epicenter, with a depth of 9.0 km, was at 37.021 degrees north latitude and 55.101 degrees east longitude, according to Iran's Seismological Center.

More Stories From World

