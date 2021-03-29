UrduPoint.com
3.5 Days To Clear Suez Tailback Once Ship Refloated: Egypt Canal Chief

Once the container ship blocking the Suez Canal is refloated it will take three and a half days to clear a traffic jam of hundreds of vessels, Egyptian authorities said Monday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Once the container ship blocking the Suez Canal is refloated it will take three and a half days to clear a traffic jam of hundreds of vessels, Egyptian authorities said Monday.

"The canal will be functioning 24 hours per day immediately after the ship has been refloated," Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie told Egyptian tv. It will then take "around three and a half days" to clear the backlog, he said.

More Stories From World

