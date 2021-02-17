35 dead in Chad herder-farmer clashes

Thirty-five people have been killed in fighting in recent days between semi-nomadic herders and farmers in southeastern Chad, where clashes between the two communities are common, a senior official said on Wednesday

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Thirty-five people have been killed in fighting in recent days between semi-nomadic herders and farmers in southeastern Chad, where clashes between the two communities are common, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The deaths occurred in the province of Salamat, where farmers were attacked when they encountered an illegal roadblock, provincial secretary-general Mara Maad told AFP.

The farmers blamed local cattle herders and attacked them on Monday, he said, adding the "inter-community clashes have caused 35 deaths, including a soldier".