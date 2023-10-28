Open Menu

35 Dead In Egypt Road Accident: State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

35 dead in Egypt road accident: state media

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) At least 35 people were killed and more than 50 others injured Saturday in a "horrific collision" on an Egyptian highway involving a bus and several cars, state media reported.

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often in bad repair and the highway code is frequently disregarded.

"A horrific collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near Wadi al-Natrun led to the death of 35 people, at least 18 of whom burnt to death," said Al-Ahram news website, indicating "at least 53 were injured".

Images posted on social media showed an overturned lorry lying across the fast lane on a charred tarmac.

Further on is at least one bus and a minibus, both largely gutted by fire, as well as many cars, some still in flames.

Crowds of people can be seen standing by the road, gazing at the crash site alongside queues of cars as thick black smoke spirals into the air.

Official figures say 7,000 people were killed in road accidents in 2021 in the Arab world's most populous country.

Related Topics

Injured Fire World Egypt Social Media Road Traffic SITE National University Media Arab

Recent Stories

Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committ ..

Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committee Gets the Green Light

19 minutes ago
 Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 a ..

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

36 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict in treason case against Cap ..

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

39 minutes ago
 As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

48 minutes ago
 Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

1 hour ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

1 hour ago
Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and close ..

Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and closes the curtains of its tenth ed ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on National Day

1 hour ago
 "Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah ..

"Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah for the rescue of stranded tou ..

1 hour ago
 IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World