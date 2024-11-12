Open Menu

35 Killed, 43 Injured In China Car-ramming

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) At least 35 people were killed and 43 others injured in a car-ramming in southern China, state media reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday night in Zhuhai city of the southeastern Guangdong province, when a 62-year-old male drove his car into the crowd, according to the local English daily Global Times.

It was an act of “self-harm” by the suspect, police said.

The suspect, whose last name is Fan, was admitted to a hospital for treatment, where he injured his neck with a knife and is currently comatose.

Police said the initial investigation indicated that the “case was caused by dissatisfaction with the division of marital property during his divorce.”

