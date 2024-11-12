35 Killed, 43 Injured In China Car-ramming
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) At least 35 people were killed and 43 others injured in a car-ramming in southern China, state media reported on Tuesday.
The incident occurred Monday night in Zhuhai city of the southeastern Guangdong province, when a 62-year-old male drove his car into the crowd, according to the local English daily Global Times.
It was an act of “self-harm” by the suspect, police said.
The suspect, whose last name is Fan, was admitted to a hospital for treatment, where he injured his neck with a knife and is currently comatose.
Police said the initial investigation indicated that the “case was caused by dissatisfaction with the division of marital property during his divorce.”
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Arab-Islamic leaders unite in Riyadh, reaffirm support for Palestinian cause1 minute ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Tuesday21 minutes ago
-
35 killed, dozens wounded in south China car ramming: police31 minutes ago
-
Research uncovers detrimental health impacts of "forever chemicals" on turtles41 minutes ago
-
Russian strike on Ukraine kills mother, three children: officials41 minutes ago
-
Israel says opens Gaza aid crossing, ahead of US deadline41 minutes ago
-
Museum collecting 4,000-year-old relics opens in Chinese county41 minutes ago
-
Brunei volunteers participate in reef ball fabrication program1 hour ago
-
Media delegations laud Saudi Arabia's efforts in facilitating comprehensive coverage of Arab-Islamic ..1 hour ago
-
5.4-magnitude quake hits Northern Molucca Sea -- GFZ1 hour ago
-
China's manned airship receives new orders, ready for commercial operations1 hour ago
-
Trump makes new appointments, Rubio tipped for secretary of state2 hours ago