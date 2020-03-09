UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

35 Killed In Ghana Bus Collision: Officials

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:40 PM

35 killed in Ghana bus collision: officials

Thirty-five people, including women and children, were killed on Monday when two buses collided on a busy road in Ghana, officials said

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Thirty-five people, including women and children, were killed on Monday when two buses collided on a busy road in Ghana, officials said.

The accident, which happened on the Kintampo-Tamale highway in Bono East region, around 430 kilometres (270 miles) outside the capital Accra, also left six people in critical condition.

"I can confirm that the death toll has risen to 35," Bono East Regional Minister Kofi Amoakohene told AFP.

Related Topics

Accident Road Accra Ghana Women

Recent Stories

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

27 minutes ago

44 UAE listed companies to pay AED32.5 bn in divid ..

42 minutes ago

Power suspension schedule in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

6 arrested on cock fight gambling in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Blast Targeting Sudan's Hamdok First Such Attack i ..

2 minutes ago

Burkina Faso 'vigilante' attacks kill 43

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.