UrduPoint.com

35 Killed In Station Rocket Attack In Ukraine: Rescue Worker

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 04:38 PM

35 killed in station rocket attack in Ukraine: rescue worker

A rocket attack killed at least 35 people Friday on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine that was being used for civilian evacuations, a rescue worker told AFP

Kramatorsk, Ukraine, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :A rocket attack killed at least 35 people Friday on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine that was being used for civilian evacuations, a rescue worker told AFP.

AFP journalists on the scene saw at least 20 bodies of people grouped and lying under plastic sheets next to the station.

Blood was pooling on the ground and packed bags were strewn outside the building in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The journalists said four cars next to the station had been destroyed and the remains of a large rocket with the words "for our children" in Russian were lying adjacent to the main building.

Bodies were later seen being loaded onto a military truck.

The head of Ukraine's railway company, Alexander Kamyshin, wrote on social media earlier that "more than 30 people were killed and over 100 were injured" in the attack on the station.

He said that two rockets hit the station.

"This is a deliberate attack on the passenger infrastructure of the railway and the residents of Kramatorsk," Kamyshin said.

Kramatorsk was hit by Russian strikes earlier this week but had otherwise largely been spared the destruction witnessed by other east Ukraine cities since Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian authorities warned residents in the east of the country to flee westwards immediately in advance of an anticipated Russian attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Ukraine Russia Social Media Company Kamyshin Kramatorsk

Recent Stories

Complaints against illegal profiteering possible t ..

Complaints against illegal profiteering possible through Qeemat Punjab App: PITB ..

16 minutes ago
 Pharmaceutical goods' export decreases 3% in 8 mon ..

Pharmaceutical goods' export decreases 3% in 8 months

1 minute ago
 5.3-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

5.3-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

1 minute ago
 1,867 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals ..

1,867 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

1 minute ago
 Former French Presidential Candidate Says Ukraine ..

Former French Presidential Candidate Says Ukraine Crisis Gave Macron Election Ad ..

1 minute ago
 Taiwan reports 507 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 507 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.