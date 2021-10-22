UrduPoint.com

35 People Temporarily Stranded On Roller Coaster At Universal Studios Japan Amid Power Outage

A total of 35 people were temporarily stranded on the top of a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in Osaka on Friday afternoon due to a power outage, but no injuries were reported, local media reported Friday citing the park's operator

Staff rescued riders stuck on the "Hollywood Dream - The Ride" roller coaster, with a capacity of 36 persons, which stopped near the highest point on its tracks, the park said.

According to Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc., the power outage occurred at 12:45 p.m. local time and affected about 3,200 households, mostly located in the city's Konohana Ward where USJ is located.

The power was restored completely at 1:06 p.m. local time. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

