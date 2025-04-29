35 percent of electricity restored in Spain: operator

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) More than 35 percent of Spain's power capacity has been restored, the country's REE electricity operator said late Monday as it battled to overcome a major outage that has hit Spain and Portugal.

By 8:35 pm (1835 GMT) REE was meeting "35.

1 percent of demand", Eduardo Prieto, REE's operations director, told Cadena Ser radio.

The company said earlier that power was being "progressively" restored across the country.

In Portugal earlier, the REN power operator said 750,000 customers were back online after the shock mass outage for which no firm cause has been given.